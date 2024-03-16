BMC gets state nod for 60-crore Mahalaxmi temple improvement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday received approval from chief minister Eknath Shinde for an allocation of ₹60 crore to improve the surroundings of the Mahalaxmi temple precinct. The BMC will handle the enhancement of connectivity and improvement of streets leading to the temple. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

A senior civic official told HT that tenders will soon be invited for the same. This project also involves enhancing pilgrim facilities which will be undertaken by Shri Mahalaxmi Temple Trust.

This initiative involved the acquisition and demolition of adjoining Zariwala Mansion, an unsafe cessed building under MHADA, which was vacated years ago. A traditional Maharashtrian ground plus three-storey structure with a sloping roof, timber balconies and a courtyard will be built in its place to streamline crowd management at the revered site. The temple trust will oversee the construction of the new visitors’ building.

The BMC, on the other hand, will handle the enhancement of connectivity and improvement of streets leading to the temple. This includes realigning all prasad stalls and installing signages for better accessibility.

Shashank Mehendale Consultants (P) Limited has been appointed as the structural engineer for the precinct development and construction of the new building while Abha Narain Lambah Associates will be responsible for the project’s design.

Zariwala Mansion, a five-storey building, was originally part of Mahalaxmi Bhavan and it was rented out as sanad properties. The temple trust acquired the mansion a few years ago.

“Due to its structural instability, the building was demolished, prompting the temple trust to acquire it,” Lambah said.

A clearance was obtained from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee to ensure the design of the new building aligns with the temple precinct’s overall aesthetic. The new building will serve as a support visitor facilitation building.

“The topmost third floor and attic space will accommodate the priests’ residences, while the ground floor will house security and screening facilities, along with toilets. Upon reaching the first floor, visitors will be at the same level as the Mahalakshmi temple, eliminating the need to navigate the steep staircase at the entrance,” Lambah elaborated.

This accessibility feature is particularly beneficial for seniors or differently abled individuals, who can enter through the ground level, proceed through security, screening, a courtyard, and a designated area for resting. A lift will then transport them to the temple.

“After ascending the upper floor via the lift, visitors will find amenities such as a dining hall for prasad, and a multipurpose hall for bhajans, rituals, and kirtans, resembling a community hall,” she said.

With the coastal road development, a road will be constructed behind Mahalaxmi temple.

“Previously, temple entry occurred from the front, but now we have acquired land behind the Mahalaxmi temple to establish a connection to coastal road. We are implementing an access point from that side, complete with security and screening measures, and landscaping the surrounding garden,” Lambah said.

She further said ramps will be installed to facilitate easy access for individuals using wheelchairs or elderly visitors. “From the roadside and the backside, there is approximately a five-metre climb required to reach the temple’s base level.”

Dr Vijay Gupchup, trustee of Shri Mahalakshmi Temple Trust, said he is pleased that the government has taken a keen interest in the project as the precinct upliftment is much required.