BMC gives permission for temporary shed for Vile Parle Jain Temple idols

MUMBAI: Nearly a month after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed most of the 90-year-old Digambar Jain Temple in Vile Parle amid widespread protests, the civic body has now permitted the construction of a temporary shed over the temple's idols ahead of the monsoon season.

The move follows a Bombay high court (HC) order issued on Wednesday, directing the Shree 1008 Digambar Jain Mandir Trust to formally apply to the BMC for interim shelter. Responding to the court’s directive, the BMC approved the shed on Friday.

Permission has been granted for a 232-square-metre structure at a nominal charge of ₹77 per square metre—amounting to ₹17,877. The approval is valid till October 31, contingent on the payment, which the temple trust confirmed has already been made.

“We will begin constructing the shed from Sunday,” said Anil Jain, trustee of the temple trust. “The idols, the temple premises, and the saints who visit currently have no shelter. At the same time, we continue our legal battle against what we believe was an illegal demolition by the BMC. We are demanding that the temple be rebuilt.”

The demolition, carried out on April 16, sparked outrage across the Jain community and among political leaders. While the temple had stood for nearly a century, the BMC maintained it was unauthorised. The trust has argued that it was not given adequate time to appeal the civic body’s decision in the Bombay High Court, due to intervening court holidays. By the time a stay was granted later that day, most of the structure had already been torn down, leaving only two walls standing.

In the wake of the incident, the Bombay high court has ordered a status quo to prevent further action at the site.

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who met with civic officials and temple trustees on Friday when the shed was approved, welcomed the development. “This is not merely about religious sentiment, but a matter of public faith. We stood by the Jain community, and this decision reinforces their belief in justice,” he said.

Lodha had earlier written to the assistant commissioner of the K-East ward on April 24, highlighting alleged encroachments in the same area by the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society and Radhakrishna Hotel, and demanded similar action.