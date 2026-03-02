BMC halts Andheri demolition after slab crash sends quake-like tremors through neighbourhood

MUMBAI: In a dramatic turn of events that left an entire neighbourhood shaken, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued a stop-work notice to a developer after a slab crashed during the demolition of an eight-storey building in Andheri West, triggering panic among residents who described the impact as “earthquake-like”. iMumbai, India - March 01, 2026: Demolition of Ratan Kunj Building dangerous manner at Four Bunglow in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 01, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred at Ratan Kunj, a residential building in Seven Bungalows near Nana Nani Park, which is slated for redevelopment. According to residents, workers were attempting to uproot a water tank from the terrace when a large portion of the slab gave way and came crashing down.

The thunderous impact reportedly sent shockwaves through neighbouring buildings, causing them to vibrate and raising a thick cloud of dust that engulfed the area. Alarmed by the tremors and the sudden commotion, residents approached the Versova police, prompting civic authorities to step in.

The BMC subsequently issued a stop-work notice to the developers for allegedly failing to adhere to mandatory safety norms during the demolition process.

“I live adjacent to Ratan Kunj. They took some machine to the terrace to uproot the water tank and suddenly the entire slab fell to the ground,” said a resident of a neighbouring building. “The land and surrounding structures were shaking. It genuinely felt like an earthquake. If something like this had happened repeatedly, our own building could have collapsed.”

Civic activists also questioned the safety measures at the site. Dhaval Shah, chairman of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said basic precautions appeared to be missing.

“There should have been green shade curtains to prevent dust from spreading, they were absent. There should have been a water mist cannon to control debris and dust, none was visible. There was no protective barricading either. Dropping a 25-litre water tank from such a height without safeguards is dangerous. The neighbouring buildings vibrated with the impact,” Shah said.

Confirming the action, Ajay Bhondve, designated officer of the K West ward, said the demolition had been halted for violating safety protocols.

“The building is being demolished for redevelopment. We issued a stop-work notice for not following safety precautions. Our team inspected the site. There was ample surrounding space, but the necessary safety measures were not in place,” Bhondve said, though he did not specify which exact norms had been breached.

Deepshikha Ware, senior inspector at Versova police station, said the police have sought a report from the BMC. “We have written to the BMC to check for violations. Based on their findings, we will register offences accordingly,” she said.

Though no injuries were reported, the episode has reignited concerns about the oversight of redevelopment projects across Mumbai, particularly in densely populated residential pockets.

For many residents, the fear is not abstract. The memory of the Sanskruti Amin case still looms large. The 22-year-old was killed on October 8, 2025, in Jogeshwari East after a cement block fell from a building undergoing redevelopment and struck her on the head as she stepped out for work.

Saturday’s incident, residents say, could easily have ended in tragedy.