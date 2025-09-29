BMC identifies 13 new kabutarkhanas in isolated spots

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department has received a preliminary list of 13 potential kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding sites) located in isolated areas, submitted by 25 administrative wards across the city. The list, which is yet to be finalised, will be submitted to the Bombay High Court, which is hearing appeals against the BMC’s ban on public feeding of pigeons due to health risks. Pigeons seen on a building near Dadar Kabutra Khana (Raju Shinde/ HT photo)

“All 25 wards were instructed to identify pigeon feeding zones located at least 500 metres away from human habitation,” said a senior civic official.

Many wards in the island city, however, struggled to meet this requirement, the official said.

“In most places, we’re not even getting a 100-metre buffer from residential areas. The only truly isolated places are beaches – but even those see a constant flow of visitors,” the official noted.

While the preliminary list has 13 potential spots, several wards in the city, particularly in south Mumbai and the suburbs, have drawn a blank as they have not been able to identify any suitable spots due to space constraints and high population density, officials said.

Wards A, B, C, E, and D, which includes Malabar Hill – once known for multiple pigeon feeding sites, did not find any feasible location. Some wards, such as H East and L, cited restrictions owing to their proximity to the airport funnel zone, which posed the risk of bird strikes. Others, like F South and G South, cited lack of open or unused land as a key challenge.

The BMC is still gathering information on potential spots and the list has not been finalised yet, said a civic official.

“Just because a location has been identified, it doesn’t mean that it will be finalised or made public. We are still evaluating suggestions,” the official said.

The state government had, on July 3, ordered the BMC to immediately shut down all 51 kabutarkhanas in the city, citing health hazards arising out of their droppings and feathers.

The BMC subsequently banned public feeding of pigeons, leading to legal challenges in the Bombay High Court.

On August 7, the court stated it had not ordered the closure of kabutarkhanas but had refrained from staying the civic body’s closure order. A committee of experts could study if old kabutarkhanas should continue, the court said, but stressed that “human life is of paramount importance”.

“If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into. There has to be a balance,” the court said.