Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC launches massive clean-up drive over weekend

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2024 05:36 AM IST

BMC's weekend clean-up drive tackled barricades and collected 427 tons of waste, involving 2,246 personnel and 215 machines.

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a massive clean-up drive over the weekend through its solid waste management department, to tackle barricades at various infrastructure construction sites, and collect debris and solid waste.

BMC launches massive clean-up drive over weekend
BMC launches massive clean-up drive over weekend

Till 7:30pm on Saturday, the BMC had cleaned up and washed 2,603 dusty barricades, and collected 427 tons of waste, consisting of 363 tons of construction and demolition waste, 49 tons of silt and solid waste, and 15 tons of garden and vegetation waste.

A total of 2246 personnel participated - 1462 from the BMC and 784 volunteers from NGOs, while 215 machines, including JCBs, dumpers, mechanical sweepers and water tankers, were used.

The drive will continue on Sunday.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On