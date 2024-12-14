MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a massive clean-up drive over the weekend through its solid waste management department, to tackle barricades at various infrastructure construction sites, and collect debris and solid waste. BMC launches massive clean-up drive over weekend

Till 7:30pm on Saturday, the BMC had cleaned up and washed 2,603 dusty barricades, and collected 427 tons of waste, consisting of 363 tons of construction and demolition waste, 49 tons of silt and solid waste, and 15 tons of garden and vegetation waste.

A total of 2246 personnel participated - 1462 from the BMC and 784 volunteers from NGOs, while 215 machines, including JCBs, dumpers, mechanical sweepers and water tankers, were used.

The drive will continue on Sunday.