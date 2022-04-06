BMC makes it mandatory for shops to use signboards in Marathi
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that the signboards of all the shops and business establishments in Mumbai should mandatorily have the name of the shops written in Marathi in Devanagari scripts along with any other language. By issuing a statement on Wednesday, the BMC also stated that the font size of the letters in the Marathi language should be prominently visible and should be larger than the fonts of other languages that are being used on the signboards.
BMC’s move came one month after the state legislature approved the amendment of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 2017 and made it compulsory for all the shops and business establishments in Maharashtra to have their names written in the Marathi language.
In the circular, the BMC also stated that any shops or establishments that sell or supply alcohol or liquor should not be named after an eminent personality or forts of Maharashtra and in terms of violation of rules, the owner of these establishments will be prosecuted.
“In pursuance of the provisions of the act, the BMC appeals to all the merchants in Mumbai to display the nameplates on their shops/establishments at first in Marathi ‘Devanagari’ script and then in any other language,” the statement read.
2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh's villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration's attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board. The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy.
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
