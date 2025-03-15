MUMBAI: In its effort to expediate road concretisation work in Mumbai, the deadline for which is May 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that engineers be present at respective work sites throughout the process, especially at night when temperatures are conducive to concreting work, so that quality is not compromised. BMC mandates engineers be present at road concreting sites at night

The directive was issued by additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar on Friday.

The cement concreting project is being carried out in two phases. A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, alongside senior BMC officials and representatives from the Quality Assurance Agency (QMA), have been visiting the work sites intermittently. Their observations are recorded and discussed to enhance the overall quality of the ongoing work.

As part of this process, a brainstorming workshop was organised on Thursday, at IIT-B’s campus in Powai. It was attended by engineers from the roads and traffic departments of BMC with the aim to address challenges faced during construction processes and provide guidance on improving the quality of the work.

Emphasising on quality, addressing the engineers, Bangar said: “The involvement of prestigious institutions like IIT-Bombay in brainstorming sessions with engineers is crucial for maintaining high standards.”

At the workshop, Professor KV Krishna Rao, deputy director of the institute, provided technical insights on road design and materials, and the need to deploy optimal technologies to suit Mumbai’s specific climate and traffic conditions. He also elaborated on the importance of expansion joints for longevity of roads, and how proper joint cutting techniques can prevent cracks and improve durability.

Rao explained the need for proper “texturing” of pavement quality concrete (PQC) to enhance road grip, prevent water accumulation and increase the road’s lifespan. He also emphasised the use of grooves in the longitudinal lining method to reduce road noise and improve safety.

The workshop also covered topics such as curing period of dry lean concrete (DLC), methods for repairing cracks, and the use of large-bladed machinery to reach edges. It was also an opportunity for engineers to clarify doubts regarding practical challenges faced on the ground. Professor Solomon Debbarma spoke on the causes of cracks on cement concrete roads and the way to prevent them.

Around 300 people, including civic engineers, quality inspection representatives and contractors attended the workshop.