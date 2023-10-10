BMC plans 100 plaques to showcase D ward’s legacy

Mumbai: In an endeavour to acquaint younger generations with the rich legacy of D ward, which has the most heritage sites and personalities in the city, the BMC has appointed a contractor to set up 100 heritage plaques at 100 locations in the ward. A sample of Lata Mangeshkar’s plaque at Prabhu Kunj on Peddar Road. (HT PHOTO)

The contractor, Prasad Saindane, an engineer by profession, has been appointed to oversee the Legacy Project, which will be carried out in two phases: the research in Phase 1 and plaque installation in Phase 2.The total cost of the project is pegged at around ₹17.55 lakh.

D ward, comprising Grant Road, Haji Ali, Malabar Hill and Breach Candy, is home to legions of sung and unsung personalities who have contributed to the social, economic and cultural development of Mumbai and India. It also houses numerous heritage buildings which stand witness to the eventful past of the city and its people.

This is the ward where the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar lived at Prabhu Kunj at Mahalaxmi, and which houses Mani Bhavan at Gamdevi, hallowed by Gandhiji’s close association. The official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister, Varsha, also finds a place on the BMC list. The civic body has earmarked 100 such locations of historical importance.

Made of brass, the design of the plaques will include a QR code which will provide general history with data and photographs. Professional installation experts will be engaged to ensure that the plaque is securely and aesthetically affixed at the chosen location. The installation process will be carried out with minimal disruption to the surrounding area and will follow all safety protocols.

Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner, D ward said that the Legacy Project aimed to commemorate the luminous spectrum of personalities and architecture by enshrining their historical details for future generations to explore. “Many people don’t know the history behind Mani Bhavan or where Lata Didi resides,” he said. “One can get the historical details by downloading the QRcode and learn about the historical importance of a specific site or landmark within D ward.”

The Legacy plaques will educate residents and visitors about the heritage, cultural value and historical events associated with the chosen location. The project will be done in two phases: the first encompasses research and documentation by historians through field visits to archives, libraries and iconic public and private precincts. The data will be authenticated and photographs and videographing will be done wherever possible. The authenticated data will be collated in a final report.

“The heritage plaques have several benefits, including preservation and promotion of Mumbai’s cultural and historical heritage among residents and visitors,” said Ughade. “They will also enhance tourism potential and impart a sense of connection to the city’s rich history among the local community.” In future, the locations with plaques will be mapped on an app, and heritage walks will be conducted for tourists.

