BMC plans green buffer zone, night control room to tackle Kanjurmarg odour

Mumbai: In a major push to address recurring foul smell complaints from Mumbai’s waste processing facilities, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed civic officials to create green buffer zones around such sites and set up a dedicated night-time control room at the Kanjurmarg solid waste management project to monitor odour complaints between 1 am and 6 am. Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground - Photo by D. Stalin 31.10.12

Bhide issued the directives during a surprise inspection of the Kanjurmarg facility, the Deonar waste-to-energy plant, and a sanitation workers’ outpost in Vikhroli, according to a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The municipal commissioner reviewed ongoing waste management operations and instructed officials to strengthen environmental safeguards and improve air quality monitoring systems.

The directives came weeks after the Bombay High Court warned the BMC and the Maharashtra government that it would order the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if immediate steps were not taken to curb pollution and hazardous methane emissions at the site. In April, the court had slammed the state and the BMC for their “casual approach” to monitoring the situation and directed them to convey the seriousness of the matter to their senior administrative officers.

During her visit to Kanjurmarg on Tuesday, Bhide directed civic officials to develop a dense green belt between nearby residential areas and the waste-processing facility to serve as an effective buffer zone. She instructed officials to carefully select plant species capable of absorbing pollutants, suppressing dust and minimising foul odours generated by waste-handling activities.

To address odour complaints during late-night and early-morning hours, the municipal commissioner instructed officials to establish a dedicated control room to monitor conditions and ensure prompt action on residents’ grievances. She also directed officials to intensify the spraying of odour-control chemicals on freshly dumped waste and strengthen the existing real-time air quality monitoring system through dedicated teams comprising civic officials, contractors and personnel from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Spread across 118.14 hectares, the Kanjurmarg facility is Mumbai’s primary scientific waste-processing site, handling approximately 90% of the city’s daily municipal solid waste. It processes around 5,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste daily using bio-reactor technology, and another 1,000 metric tonnes through composting methods.

According to the BMC statement, officials informed the commissioner that enzyme-based chemical solutions are regularly sprayed on waste to reduce foul odours. The facility has also installed 11 misting cannon systems that spray fragrant substances around waste reception areas. Bhide reviewed these systems as well as the helpline set up for residents to report odour-related complaints.

The commissioner further directed officials to prepare an action plan to shift waste recycling and processing activities into the designated buffer zone and convert portions of the project area into green cover. She also called for the immediate installation of a continuous air-quality monitoring station with a public display system. Air-quality data will also be made available on the BMC website, the statement said.

Bhide additionally instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive list of all civic-run solid waste-processing facilities and formulate a city-wide “green fencing” policy to create protective green barriers between waste sites and nearby residential areas.

The commissioner also reviewed the progress of the waste-to-energy project at the Deonar dumping ground. The project, which is currently around 80% complete, is expected to scientifically process nearly 600 metric tonnes of waste daily and generate around 8 megawatts of electricity.

Operational since 1927 and spread over nearly 120 hectares, the Deonar dumping ground continues to receive around 600 metric tonnes of waste every day while also containing nearly 18.5 million metric tonnes of legacy waste. The BMC is currently undertaking biomining operations at the site to scientifically segregate old waste, recover recyclable materials and reduce the environmental burden caused by decades of accumulated garbage.

As part of her inspection tour, Bhide also visited the sanitation workers’ outpost at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli (East), where she interacted with sanitation staff and reviewed attendance records, work schedules and availability of essential facilities and equipment.

She instructed officials to prioritise the cleanliness of roads, junctions, and surrounding public spaces across Mumbai, and to identify garbage-accumulation spots that require permanent elimination through stricter monitoring and public awareness drives.