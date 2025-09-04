MUMBAI: With the avowed intention of saving crores of rupees and encouraging more swimmers, the civic body is planning to give eight of its 13 swimming pools out on a public private partnership (PPP). While membership fees will remain the same, citizens could potentially benefit from upgraded benefits, increased timings and subsidised training for particular sections. BMC plans PPP model for 8 of its 13 swimming pools

The eight pools chosen for the PPP model are one Olympic-sized pool in Kandivali and seven 15x25-metre pools in Worli, Vikhroli, Andheri East, Andheri West, Malad West, Dahisar East and Dahisar West. A BMC official said that despite spending crores on maintaining the pools, all were running at a loss on account of being unable to attract members.

The Worli pool, for instance, has 2,270 memberships up for grabs against a total availability of 2,750. The pool at Andheri West, has 2,255 vacant memberships while the Dahisar East, Vikhroli and Malad West pools have over 1,800 memberships lying unused. The pools in Andheri East and Dahisar West have marginally better utilisation rates, with over 1,000 registered members and an unused capacity of over 1,600. The Kandivali Olympic-sized pool has 1,790 members out of a capacity of 5,500.

“Our ability to advertise the pools is limited,” said the official. “Private players have the wherewithal to reach out and expand the user base in order to increase their revenue.” The BMC will also be saved the cost of maintaining the pools—over ₹70 lakh annually for the smaller pools and more for the Olympic-sized one—and overheads like salaries and electricity and water bills.

The official also hinted at the possibility of private players extending timings up to midnight, a move which had worked when the BMC extended pool timings from 8pm till 10pm. Facilities and services could be upgraded too. But membership costs will stay the same. “Even at our membership rates, which are ₹9,283 annually for the smaller pools and around ₹11,710 for the Olympic-sized ones, there is scope for private players to profit,” the official said.

“One condition we have is that the private players offer subsidised rates for one-time training of underprivileged kids between noon and 4pm when the pool is usually not in use,” said the official. To increase revenue, the private partner will be free to keep the pool open on Mondays, the BMC’s pool holiday.

The civic body is looking for a financial consultant to study the feasibility of the PPP model and possible division of revenue. After a report is prepared on the matter, which will take approximately a month, the plan will take shape. If it is successful, the BMC may put other pools on the PPP model. It is also considering a DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) for future pools to save capital costs.