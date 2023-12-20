BMC razes five structures to kick off LBS Marg extension

Mumbai: After a five-year hiccup, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will proceed with the proposal for the extension of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg. Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner, L ward said the structures were rehabilitated in the Kurla municipal market in a 12,050 sq ft area and were given monetary compensation by MMRDA.

On Tuesday, the civic body demolished and relocated five commercial structures at the LBS junction to a municipal market in Kurla to start this project. This extension aims to enhance north-south vehicular connectivity.

Under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s SCLR project, work on one lane on the LBS Marg is being undertaken by BMC.

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner, L ward said, “There were five encroachments which were an obstacle for SCLR bridge to LBS marg. MMRDA, despite completing SCLR, couldn’t finish work on the LBS connector. The balance work was taken by the BMC, and five commercial structures had to be removed to start work on pillars.”

“This was pending for four to five years, and a work order had already been issued. This is a crucial connector for commuters from Ghatkopar to the airport and vice versa. They will also get relief from traffic jams at LBS Marg,” Herlekar said.

MMRDA had constructed an SCLR connector from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) junction to the Kalina junction, connecting to the LBS road flyover. However, the bridge from the MTNL junction ends 100 meters before reaching LBS, which led to demands from commuters to extend the bridge to LBS road and connect it to the road heading towards Ghatkopar.

This bridge reportedly helps bypass three signals: the first at the BKC junction, the second at the BKC-CST road junction, and the third at the LBS road junction.

Motorists will find it easier to come to Ghatkopar from Santacruz using this LBS Marg lane. The total project cost is ₹36.28 crore and is expected to be completed in 24 months, excluding the monsoon period.