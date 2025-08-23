MUMBAI: In a key step towards the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the civic body has released the draft ward formation plan for public scrutiny. The document, along with details of designated offices where feedback can be submitted, is now available at all ward offices across the city. BMC releases draft ward formation plan for 2025 civic polls

The draft notification, issued under Sections 5 and 19 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (Bombay Act III of 1888), sets out the number and boundaries of municipal wards. The total remains fixed at 227 wards, matching the number of councillors to be elected in the 2025 polls.

Officials said the process is aimed at ensuring transparency and giving citizens a direct say in how electoral boundaries are drawn — a factor that influences local representation and governance across the city.

According to the Urban Development Department’s order dated June 10, 2025, the state government has authorised the Municipal Commissioner to publish the draft in the official gazette. The proposal has been notified under Section 19(1)(A) of the Act, which mandates a public consultation before the ward boundaries are finalised.

Residents are invited to examine the draft and submit objections or suggestions in writing to the Municipal Commissioner by September 4, 2025. Each submission must include reasons in support, and late representations will not be entertained.

Following the consultation period, the state government will review the draft in consultation with the State Election Commission of Maharashtra or an authorised officer. The final notification, once issued, will serve as the basis for conducting the upcoming civic elections.

The list of concerned offices for submitting objections and suggestions regarding the geographical boundaries of the draft wards for the general elections to be held in 2025 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been made available on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s website at the link https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlelectiondocs