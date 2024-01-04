BMC reverts decision on change in Aarey school timings

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to maintain the existing timings for the Aarey Municipal School Complex (AMSC) after facing objections from parents. The BMC had initially announced a change in school timings due to safety concerns related to leopards in the forested area surrounding the school. HT Image

Two weeks ago, the civic body had proposed changing the timings from 7am-12pm and 12:30pm-5pm to a single session of 10:30am-4:30pm. The rationale behind the change was to prioritise student safety in an area frequented by leopards. Approximately 1,500 students, spanning classes 1 to 10, currently attend six schools at AMSC in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Parents expressed concerns about potential traffic issues during peak office hours if schools started at 10:30am. In response to these concerns, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar wrote a letter to the BMC administrative officer of the ward, urging a reconsideration. The BMC has now officially rolled back its decision to change the school timings, citing the feedback from parents and the potential traffic challenges during the proposed timings.