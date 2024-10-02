MUMBAI: As post-monsoon road concretising work resumes in Mumbai, the BMC has roped in a third-party quality control organisation: IIT-Bombay, which will be involved in the process right from checking the materials to carrying out surprise inspections. The directive to involve the premier educational institute was issued by BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani. BMC ropes in IIT-B to ensure quality control in city road construction

IIT’s involvement is meant to maintain high standards and ensure that all procedures comply with established guidelines. The institute has signed a memorandum of understanding with the BMC.

As part of a massive initiative to improve the city’s road network, the BMC has sanctioned the concretising of 701 kilometres of road—392 kilometres in Phase 1 and 309 kilometres in Phase 2. IIT-Bombay’s quality inspections will cover five packages in Phase 2 (one each in the city and eastern divisions and three in the western division) as well as one package in Phase 1.

On September 30, 2024, a critical meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar was held at the BMC headquarters. During the meeting, IIT-Bombay officials presented a Standard Operating Procedure for ensuring quality control at every stage of the roadworks.

IIT-Bombay, under the leadership of professor KVK Rao, will spearhead the quality control process. The institute’s responsibilities include conducting various tests, both at factories and work sites; ensuring proper logistical support for scheduled site visits; conducting tests for quality assurance such as cube tests, core tests, slump cone tests, durability tests and field density tests; providing guidance to avoid deliberate or accidental compromises in quality; and offering advice on best practices for road maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation.

Preparing technical audit reports and reviewing quality control test results and also performing regular inspections and surprise visits to ensure compliance with the set standards are the other tasks of the institute.

The IIT-Bombay team will coordinate closely with the BMC’s engineering department, sharing observations and feedback in real time. The comprehensive testing regimen will begin at the primary stage of material preparation and will continue with frequent site visits and an overseeing of the entire process till the roads are completed. Bangar said that IIT-B’s involvement would help prevent errors and the use of substandard materials in road construction.