Mumbai: The building proposal department of the BMC, responsible for overseeing and regulating construction activities in the city, refused to stay the constructions of over 100 housing projects around the Indian Army’s Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kandivali, including the Godrej’s housing project, citing that they are being done considering all aspects of safety and security. HT Image

The BMC was responding to the letter sent to it by the Central Ordnance Depot, Kandivali East, specifying that construction must be regulated closer to its boundary, citing a 2011 notification. However, the civic body on June 10 said all construction here is being done as per the rules.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Kandivali Ordnance Depot is a key component of the Indian Army’s logistics and supply chain network, contributing to the operational readiness and effectiveness of the armed forces.

In May, the defence ministry objected to a Godrej Properties residential project in Kandivali and asked them to stop work where the Godrej Reserve is coming up on 18.6 acres. The Godrej properties have already done bookings. The defence ministry also sent a copy of this stop work to the Samta Nagar police station.

The Central Ordnance Depot’s letter to BMC specified that construction is not permitted within 100 metres of any defence establishment. Further, construction of up to a maximum of four storeys (ground plus three) is only permissible within 100 to 500 metres of distance after obtaining NOC for the same from the Defence Department. Any construction activity within 500 metre radius of the perimeter wall of the army establishment without obtaining NOC from the defence department is contrary to existing rules as envisaged in the above guidelines. Hence, the construction by the private builder is an unambiguous violation of Government orders/guidelines and is therefore illegal.

In its reply, the BMC’s letter, written by the executive engineer of western suburbs, said that construction being undertaken is permissible under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, 1966 and Development Plan, 2034 which is formulated after considering all aspects of safety and security. We have not received any suggestion/objection while making Development Plan 2034 and there is a vast existing urban settlement and construction in the vicinity, said the civic body.

At present, there are approximately 100 ongoing developments in the vicinity of COD Kandivali and Malad. The distance of the projects is beyond 10 metres from the defence establishments, the same is permitted in accordance with the circular dated October 10, 2016. Therefore, it shall not be in accordance with law to issue stop-work notices to such projects, the BMC letter said.

The chief engineer of Development Plan Sunil Rathod said, “We have followed rules and these constructions are allowed by defence rules too. We have written to the central ordnance depot. Now third-party interests are created and people have bought flats.’’

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Properties did not comment on the matter. There was no comment from the defence spokesperson either.