BMC sends sample data to Central govt lab for XE variant reconfirmation
A day after the Union health ministry denied the sample of a South African woman being a case of XE variant of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sent the sample data to the Centre-run National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal for reconfirmation.
Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray confirmed this on Twitter and said citizens should not panic.
“The person with the suspected new variant has recovered fully & the high-risk contacts have been covid negative. The samples have been sent to NIBMG, to reconfirm the type of strain. We are constantly working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic,” he tweeted.
Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s health department, said, “We were asked to send the sample for reconfirmation and hence, we sent it on Thursday. We will wait to hear from them.”
Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani too advised people to not panic and said XE variant is not a concern as of now. “We have shared the data with relevant agencies, and we will go by what the result is in the reconfirmation process.”
The civic body on Wednesday declared the results of the 11th genome sequencing. Of the 230 samples, 99.13% or 228 samples tested positive for Omicron variant, while one sample was found positive for XE variant and another for Kappa variant.
Like always, BMC officials said, a quality check was done with National Institute of Virology, Pune, before announcing the results. However, later in the day, the Union health ministry said an analysis by Insacog (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) using FAST Q Tool showed that in all probability the variant was not XE.
The sample in question was of a 50-year-old woman who had returned from South Africa on February 10, 2022, and tested negative for Covid-19. In a routine test on March 2, she tested positive and was quarantined in a hotel. She tested negative in another test conducted the next day.
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years. The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
Maha rushes to arrange temporary power supply amid shortage, Cabinet meeting soon
Mumbai: Amid a shortage of about 1,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, the MVA government is taking measures to tide over the crisis. Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a solar power park of up to 2,500 MW capacity. Additionally, the Cabinet is also likely to hold a special sitting on Friday to approve power purchase agreements to meet the rising electricity demand.
Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father's jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Known by the name 'the shop', Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma.
Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022. A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them. As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks.
