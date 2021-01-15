BMC sub-engineer suspended, arrested for illegally taking money, exempting international passengers from quarantine
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday suspended a civic sub-engineer (architect) stationed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for illegally taking money from international passengers landing in Mumbai and wrongfully exempting them from institutional quarantine. The civic administration also lodged a complaint against the employee, Dinesh S Gawande, with Sahar Airport police station, following which he was arrested by the police.
A civic official said, “The sub-engineer has been suspended pending enquiry. A case has been lodged against him by the civic administration. We received information that the police arrested him.”
Since December 21, 2020, BMC has been institutionally quarantining international fliers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Italy, and other European and Middle Eastern countries who land in Mumbai to detect if they are infected by the new, more transmissible Covid-19 strain, which originated in the UK. So far, 49,362 passengers have been quarantined. To facilitate this, civic employees have been stationed at the airport in three shifts.
BMC suspected that there were malpractices in the process of quarantining these passengers and informed the airport administration to discreetly monitor the process. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport was accordingly informed. The staff notices one civic employee and two other persons, who are not civic employees, have been taking bribes from international passengers. CISF then informed an official from BMC’s H-West ward, following which a surprise inspection was organised. BMC officials caught Gawande with some money and a fake stamp.
The civic official quoted above said, “This sub-engineer also made a fake stamp to stamp the hands of passengers and send them home for quarantine.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Mumbai to remain shut for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28,500 from Maharashtra to get Covid vaccine on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First rake for Metro-2A, 7 unveiled, to reach Mumbai by January-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya involved in planning strategy for the 2022 Mumbai civic elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP Jain’s highest salary package drops by 14% in online placements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law to death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in poultry spreads in 11 more villages in seven districts of Maharashtra, confirms ICAR-NIHSAD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: 79% voting turnout for elections of 12,711 village panchayats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Won’t ask Dhananjay Munde to resign for now, says NCP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government to redo Mahabaleshwar market, beautify Venna lake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AQI at 190, Mumbai breathes cleanest air this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhananjay Munde suffers setback as his upward surge halted by controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN server slows down in Maharashtra, health dept faces trouble
- Due to technical glitches, the server slowed down. The health department faced trouble informing details of the vaccination to registered beneficiaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai businessman arrested for ₹31-crore GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s CSMT redevelopment: 10 firms show interest; work likely to start in December 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox