BMC ties up with Google Maps to provide live updates on road closures, congestion
Mumbai: Mumbaiites will now get live updates about congestion on roads and alternate travel routes via Google maps. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a tie-up with Google and its partner Lepton to provide real-time updates on road closures in the city.
Under the plan, various departments of the BMC like sewage, hydraulics, roads and stormwater drains will provide updates to Google and Lepton, who will then update them on the map on a real-time basis.
Maps will automatically suggest diversions on roads which are closed due to construction work or other reasons. This will help commuters plan their journeys and avoid roads closed due to construction or civic repair and maintenance work, accidents, demonstrations and festivities, among other issues.
The latest updates will reflect on the map within 15-20 minutes and algorithms will guide commuters.
Closed roads will appear with a red-dotted line and a closed sign on the user’s maps. Such closed roads will not appear as options for the route. Roads closed one way and both ways will be marked accordingly.
Google Maps and Lepton are doing the work on a pro bono basis through their technology platforms.
After receiving information from the civic department, the Lepton team will verify and incorporate the updates on Google maps. Actions will be carried out by the Lepton team between 7:30 am and 10 pm every day.
Long term updates will be carried out at the backend by the Google operations team directly, in coordination with the Lepton team, during working hours.
Water stock in 4 Pune dams is 83.22%
Although the city is still to witness any pre-monsoon rainfall, the water level in all four dams which supply water to the city is sufficient with 83.22% water stock, which is greater than the water stock during the corresponding period last year namely 36.30%. Many citizens in Pune city are complaining about water cuts and low water pressure.
Noida-based garment exporters feel the heat as Russia–Ukraine conflict drags on
Garment exporters in the state are facing a crisis as the Russia –Ukraine conflict stretches on. The war has led to the cancellation of many orders from America and Europe and for many of the exporters their payments for orders already fulfilled are stuck. For around 1200 garment exporters of Uttar Pradesh, mostly from Noida, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dealt a serious blow to their business.
Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune
The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department. Head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Anupam Kashyapi added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April. On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall.
Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled
An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.
