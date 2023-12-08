close_game
BMC to appoint 720 marshals to combat illegal parking and littering

BySabah Virani
Dec 08, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to appoint 720 marshals, initially, to crack down on illegal parking and littering in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to appoint 720 marshals, initially, to crack down on illegal parking and littering in Mumbai. These marshals will collaborate with traffic police to enforce fines on vehicles violating parking regulations and penalise individuals for littering.

Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner (Western Suburbs), said, “We will start the process of appointing the marshals soon, who will be multi-purpose workers for cleanliness in the city.” The initiative responds to the challenges posed by improperly parked vehicles causing traffic jams and pedestrian difficulties.

This latest announcement came in after a meeting held on Thursday attended by BMC officials, including municipal commissioner Iqbal S Chahal. The meeting focused on reviewing plans and preparations for the upcoming second deep cleaning drive scheduled for this Saturday. The selected wards for this initiative include K East, K West, M West, N, and R South.

The first deep cleaning drive took place the previous Saturday, flagged off by chief minister Eknath Shinde, covering Dharavi and D ward areas like Malabar Hill, Girgaon, and Grant Road. This sanitation effort will continue every Saturday in December and January, targeting one ward from each of the seven zones.

The deep cleaning agenda includes tasks such as cleaning roads and dividers, clearing garbage bins and piles, disposing of abandoned vehicles, addressing unauthorised banners and advertisement boards, clearing hawkers, and maintaining public toilets. Detailed guidelines for the drive are expected to be prepared in the coming days, as promised by Shinde.

Chahal also instructed that the reconstruction of public toilets in the city be sped up. “The municipal corporation has prepared strict guidelines to control air pollution in Mumbai, conveyed them to all wards and implemented them properly. As a result, air pollution in Mumbai has come under control,” he added. “All systems should now focus on the effective implementation of the sanitation campaign.”

