BMC to appoint new agency to fine ‘mask-less’ offenders in public
Mumbai: City’s clean-up marshals who were assigned the dedicated task of penalising people for not wearing face masks in public during the pandemic will now move to their routine work of fining citizens who litter in public, spit, defecate in the open, and pet owners whose pets litter on the streets too.
Wearing of masks remains compulsory in public places and the civic body has not announced otherwise.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a new agency for penalising citizens who do not wear masks in public, and tenders have been floated for this. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department said, “If there is a time gap between the new agency starting its work, then civic staff of each ward is empowered to take action and fine those not wearing masks in public, along with the Mumbai police.”
Wearing masks in public has been made mandatory by BMC after the spread of covid-19, since March 2020, and a fine of ₹200 is imposed on those without masks in public places. Masks can only be removed in restaurants, eateries, and bars, at the time of eating. During the Covid waves, there were controversies over the recovery of fines by Clean Up marshals in some parts of the city.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
