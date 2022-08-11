BMC to build FOB at Hindmata Junction
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to build a foot-over bridge (FOB) at the Hindmata Junction in Central Mumbai to further ease people’s woes during waterlogging incidents. The Hindmata Junction, a saucer-shaped low-lying area in central Mumbai, is among the chronic flooding spots and sees waterlogging every year.
Notably, the BMC had last year created an underground water holding tank for ₹130 crore to abate flooding in the area. So far this year, the junction has not reported waterlogging.
The civic body has estimated the cost of the FOB at ₹5 crore. “The arched FOB at the BR Ambedkar junction in Hind-Mata will be made with iron. It will have escalator facilities on both sides,” said Satish Thosar, chief engineer from the BMC bridges department.
Thosar said that the tendering process for the project is complete and the BMC will issue the work order in the next few weeks. The civic body aims to finish the project before the next monsoon.
“The primary objective of creating this FOB is that there is no option for pedestrians to cross the road over here. During the monsoon, it becomes difficult for them to walk as water keeps flowing from the road to the underground tank. The water holding tank has solved the issue of waterlogging and this FOB will solve the issue of walkability,” Thosar added.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
