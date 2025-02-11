BMC to complete crucial Gokhale, Vikhroli and Carnac RoBs before monsoon

MUMBAI: Harried commuters will soon get some relief, as the BMC has given an assurance that work on the crucial Carnac, Vikhroli and Gokhale bridges will be completed before the onset of the monsoon. Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), on Monday said that all the bridges would be opened for traffic by then. In the Carnac ROB, the work of shifting the 550-metric-tonne north arm girder has almost been completed (HT Photo)

BMC chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the bridges department with Bangar on Monday. The additional municipal commissioner urged for better coordination and timely planning to complete the works within the set deadlines. He specifically mentioned the need to address the pending work at Sion Railway Station (East and West sides) and the need for collective action from various departments to resolve all issues.

Bangar expressed concern about the growing restlessness among citizens and emphasised that both the railway administration and the BMC needed to address this issue. With regard to the Sion flyover works, he ordered the removal of obstructions on pedestrian bridges, closing of sewerage pipes, removal of public toilets, shifting of BEST vehicles, and removal of advertisement boards to be expedited, with a clear time limit for their completion. He also stated that efforts would be made to complete the Sion flyover by December 31,2026.

Regarding the Andheri East-Western Railway Link, or Gopalkrishna Gokhale Bridge (Rail Overbridge), the second phase of the railway section has been completed. Bangar said that the BMC’s limited approach road work should be finished by the end of April 2025, allowing Gokhale Bridge to be fully operational for traffic by April 30, 2025.

In the Carnac ROB, the work of shifting the 550-metric-tonne north arm girder has almost been completed. Bangar stated that all works related to the construction of Carnac Bridge should be completed more rapidly, with the goal of finishing by June 10, 2025, before the onset of the monsoon.

The contract period for the Belasis Bridge construction extends until April 2026. However, Bangar emphasised that efforts should be made to open Belasis Bridge for traffic ahead of schedule, by December 2025. He noted that 12 structures obstructing the bridge route had already been removed, and the remaining 12 abandoned buildings should be removed immediately. Additionally, he ordered commercial buildings to be relocated to suitable rehabilitation sites.

For Vidyavihar Bridge, which is a key transportation route, there are plans to remove some structures on the east side of the railway station and construct a solid ramp on the west side. Alternative routes will also be provided to facilitate smooth pedestrian traffic.