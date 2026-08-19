BMC to impose ₹2,000 fine for digging up roads for Ganeshotsav mandaps

MUMBAI: Seeking to protect the newly concretised roads in the city, the BMC has announced a ₹2,000 fine for every pothole dug on roads or footpaths to construct Ganeshotsav mandaps. It has urged Ganesh mandals to adopt pit-free construction techniques instead. Mumbai, India – 16 June 2026: Devotees carrying Idol Ganesh Lord to the Pandal from the Ganesh Workshop, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday 16 June 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Mumbai has around 10,000 to 11,000 public Ganeshotsav mandals, of which an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 are temporary mandaps on roads or footpaths. This year, the BMC has also made it mandatory for Ganesh mandals to specify the size and height of their idols in the registration forms.

The civic initiatives have come up following the Mahayuti government’s declaration of Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav as a ‘state festival’ and its intention of developing it as a global cultural event. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), a consortium of Mumbai mandals, has proposed a joint action plan for greater coordination between the government and Ganesh mandals.

In a letter to cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, committee president Naresh Dahibavkar proposed that the committee be made an official coordination partner in developing a Ganeshotsav model based on cultural heritage, public participation, environmental responsibility, public safety and social harmony.

“One of the key proposals is the establishment of a state Ganeshotsav coordination cell, bringing together the cultural affairs and home departments, BMC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, tourism department, traffic police, disaster management authorities and representatives of the Ganeshotsav coordination committee,” Dahibhavkar told HT.

The committee has also proposed a ‘Mumbai Ganesh Cultural Circuit’ to showcase the city’s public Ganeshotsav to visitors. This will cover prominent festival locations such as Lalbaug, Girgaon, Shivaji Park and Parel, with cultural guides, multilingual information boards, QR-based historical information and special tours for foreign tourists.

On the environmental front, the committee’s ‘Green Ganesh Jan Andolan’ suggests a hybrid eco-idol pilot project, certification for heavy-metal-free colours, technical training for idol makers and an eco-material innovation laboratory. It has also proposed a ‘Mumbai Immersion Management Model’ involving designated sea immersion zones, real-time monitoring, immediate recovery of material after immersion, POP segregation and recycling tracking. For this, it has sought dedicated government funding and mechanical equipment.

Social harmony also figures. The committee has proposed an ‘Ekta Aarti–Maharashtra Sathi’ initiative involving citizens from different communities, under which there will be a peace pledge, singing of the national anthem and messages promoting constitutional values. The committee has urged the government to recognise this as an official programme.

The proposal also includes the creation of a ‘Ganesh Volunteer Corps’, through which young volunteers will receive training in crowd management, first aid, disaster response, cyber awareness and women’s safety. For the latter, the committee has proposed women help desks, women volunteer teams, safe darshan routes and assistance centres for children and senior citizens. A ‘Digital Ganeshotsav Mumbai’ initiative has also been proposed, including a State Festival app for mandal registration, live crowd advisories, emergency alerts, immersion slot information and coordination of mandal data.

The committee has further suggested linking Ganeshotsav celebrations with CSR initiatives, encouraging every major mandal to undertake at least one social project.