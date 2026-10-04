Srinagar: Residents flag delay, seek timeline for Chattergala tunnel

People in Kathua and Doda have raised concerns over the inordinate delay in commencing work on the much-anticipated 6.8-km Chattergala tunnel, which is expected to provide the two districts with an all-weather connectivity route. The proposed tunnel is expected to provide all-weather connectivity between Kathua and Doda districts through Basohli and Bani. (HT File)

In June 2024, Union minister Jitender Singh had said the tunnel, estimated to cost around ₹4,000 crore, would be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), after the Border Roads Organisation (Beacon) was unable to take up the project due to lack of funds, despite its initiation six years earlier.

The NHAI was asked to undertake construction of the new national highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Bani in Kathua to Bhaderwah-Doda, and the Chattergala tunnel would be executed once it reached the tunnel site.

In April 2026, Jitender Singh, while assessing the Chattergala Tunnel project, directed the officials to expedite the work and submit the detailed project report (DPR) at the earliest.

However, residents in the two districts say they are unhappy with the pace of the work.

Mudasar Ali, a local social activist from Bani, said residents have been waiting for the tunnel for years and that it was a basic need for the people in the region.

“We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for a basic lifeline. The tunnel can change the future of our entire region. For people living in remote and mountainous areas, all-weather connectivity is not just about convenience. It is about access to healthcare, education, employment, emergency services and economic opportunities,” he said.

The road between Bani and Bhaderwah remains severely affected during the winter months, particularly due to heavy snowfall at Chattergala Pass. The route can remain closed for several months, creating serious difficulties for residents, students, patients, emergency services, traders and public transport.

The proposed tunnel is expected to provide all-weather connectivity between Kathua and Doda districts through Basohli and Bani.

Ali said that the project was also expected to reduce travel time between the connected areas, with the journey between Kathua and Doda expected to be reduced to around four hours.

The demand has gained renewed attention following the recent approval of two important tunnel projects in Jammu and Kashmir—the Singhpora–Vailoo Tunnel and the Sudhmahadev–Dranga Tunnel.

“The Chattergala Tunnel has been presented as a game changer for the region. If it is a game changer, then the public should also be able to see a clear project schedule, defined milestones and visible progress on the ground,” Mudasar Ali said.

Residents are now calling for the government to move beyond assurances and take concrete steps towards making the long-pending Chattergala Tunnel a reality.

“The people have been hearing about the Chattergala Tunnel for years. We welcome every step towards the project, but at this stage the public deserves precise information about the DPR, tendering, financial approvals, physical construction and the completion timeline,” he said.