Mumbai: The downpour on Monday and Wednesday led to several tree collapsing incidents causing two deaths, one in Sewri and the other in Vikhroli. This prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a circular on Thursday stating that the civic body has the authority to prune trees inside private properties. BMC to prune trees inside private properties

As per the latest monsoon updates released by the civic body, 30 incidents of tree collapse were reported on Wednesday. Out of the 30, six were in the island city, seven in eastern suburbs and 17 in western suburbs. A huge Gulmohar tree in a housing society compound in Sewri collapsed on two parked vehicles and two bikes passing on the road at 8:30pm. One of the two motorcyclists, Balkrishna Kurai, 33, was injured and admitted to KEM hospital. The other motorcyclist, Rajman Nishad, 27, was declared dead at KEM hospital, confirmed an official.

At 11:30pm another tree on Chembur CSMT road collapsed on two 22-year-old pedestrians, Hitesh Shorsaya and Hitesh Bora. The two were admitted to Rajawadi hospital.

On Monday, a 26-year-old man in Vikhroli died after a tree collapsed on him while he was taking shelter under it.

Taking these incidents into account, the BMC issued a notice stating that they will now prune the trees located inside private premises as well.

“Earlier we only pruned the trees on the roads and in the gardens. We did not have the authority to prune trees in any private premises,” said an official and added that if any overgrown trees are identified, a notice will be sent to the owner of the land where the tree is situated. If not acted upon, the civic body will prune it by themselves.

On Wednesday, the city received 29.8mm at Colaba weather station and 35.2mm at the Santacruz weather station from 8 am on Wednesday to 8 am on Thursday as per the India Meteorological department (IMD).