BMC to repair, beautify footpaths in western suburbs
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed beautification and repair works of footpaths in three municipal wards in the western suburbs to make them encroachment free and pedestrian-friendly. The BMC has identified eight prominent locations in Andheri (west), Borivali and Dahisar and some parts in the Juhu Versova Link Road, SV Road (Dahisar) and Link Road in Dahisar and Borivali.
According to the plan, the existing paver block footpaths will make way for cement-concrete ones which will lead to ease in walkability.
Senior civic officials maintained that besides improving the surface of the footpaths, the project will also include the installation of street furniture, creating artificial gardens and replacing the existing road signages with new ones. BMC officials said that murals will also be painted and installed alongside the footpath to provide an aesthetic outlook.
“We will be using cement and concrete which will make the footpath smoother and pedestrian-friendly. Besides this, we will also improvise the existing designs to make sure wheelchair users and specially-abled citizens can find it easier to move and walk,” said a senior official.
Earlier in 2020, the BMC had taken up beautification work of footpaths in some of the heritage precincts areas in South Mumbai, including Colaba and Kala Ghoda. Later in October 2021, the BMC roads department chalked out 33 different locations in South and Central Mumbai for carrying out improvement works on the footpaths. In all of these projects, the BMC had replaced the existing paver blocks with cement and concrete footpaths.
Civic officials said replacing the paver blocks has been a smart move as cement and concrete lead to increased longevity of the quality of the work.
The BMC floated tenders for this project earlier this month and the overall cost has been pegged at ₹9.35 crore. The officials have said that a 12-month-long timeline has been set up for this project.
“These footpaths will be constructed in panels so that if a portion of the footpath gets damaged in future, we can replace that panel with a new one instead of digging the entire footpath, unlike what is one in the case of paver blocks,” the official said.
Officials also said that besides improving the condition of the footpaths, the plan will include building concrete benches, adding new road signages and building new bus shelters. Artificial gardens will be created on the roof of the bus shelters and the existing tree basins in the footpath. The officials said that the installation of the furniture will declutter the footpaths and minimise the chances of encroachment.
“Through this project, we will be able to re-engineer the existing design of the footpaths in a new manner. We will also paint the road signages using bright colours and highlight the parking areas for better accessibility of these spaces,” the officials said.
-
State to discuss loudspeaker guidelines with all stakeholders: HM Walse-Patil
Mumbai: The guidelines for use of loudspeakers at religious places could be delayed as the state government will consult all stakeholders, including political parties and religious organisations, on the issue. Guidelines will be issued after discussion with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and various stakeholders, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Tuesday. Director general of police Rajneesh Seth on Tuesday held a review meeting with heads of the cities, districts and key police officials from the state.
-
State govt provides ₹212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.” Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.
-
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
-
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
-
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics