Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to enhance fire safety along the Coastal Road by constructing two fire stations within the 90 hectares of open spaces created through land reclamation. These stations aim to ensure prompt response to fire incidents in the Coastal Road tunnels and nearby city areas. However, the BMC will need to seek permission from the Supreme Court (SC), as the reclaimed land is restricted to open spaces and non-commercial development. BMC to seek SC approval for fire stations on Coastal Road reclaimed land

Amit Saini, the additional municipal commissioner, confirmed the need for SC approval. “We will approach the court once we finalise the locations for the fire stations and other developments on the reclaimed land,” he said.

According to an official from the BMC’s Coastal Road department, one fire station is proposed near the Coastal Road tunnel entrance, possibly near Amarsons Garden. The other station will be strategically placed along the Coastal Road to facilitate quick response to incidents within the city. The official explained that the fire stations are being planned as per fire department requirements, which mandate the continuous presence of fire brigade vehicles near the tunnels.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of planning,” said another official. “After identifying suitable locations for the fire brigades and vehicle movement, we will draft a proposal and approach the Supreme Court. This process is expected to take two to three months.” The court application will primarily serve as a formal notification.

In addition to fire safety measures, the BMC is addressing concerns about speeding on the Coastal Road by proposing the installation of 70 speed detector cameras. A contractor will also deploy towing vehicles to enhance road safety. “Currently, L&T’s towing vehicles are available for immediate needs, and the traffic police conduct speed checks with mobile vans. The proposal for the cameras is underway,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the southbound connector between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is slated to open on January 26. This new link will enable a seamless journey from Marine Drive to Bandra, significantly improving connectivity for commuters.