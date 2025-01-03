Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC to seek SC approval for fire stations on Coastal Road reclaimed land

BySabah Virani
Jan 03, 2025 07:26 AM IST

BMC plans to build two fire stations along the Coastal Road for safety, pending Supreme Court approval, while also addressing speeding with new cameras.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to enhance fire safety along the Coastal Road by constructing two fire stations within the 90 hectares of open spaces created through land reclamation. These stations aim to ensure prompt response to fire incidents in the Coastal Road tunnels and nearby city areas. However, the BMC will need to seek permission from the Supreme Court (SC), as the reclaimed land is restricted to open spaces and non-commercial development.

BMC to seek SC approval for fire stations on Coastal Road reclaimed land
BMC to seek SC approval for fire stations on Coastal Road reclaimed land

Amit Saini, the additional municipal commissioner, confirmed the need for SC approval. “We will approach the court once we finalise the locations for the fire stations and other developments on the reclaimed land,” he said.

According to an official from the BMC’s Coastal Road department, one fire station is proposed near the Coastal Road tunnel entrance, possibly near Amarsons Garden. The other station will be strategically placed along the Coastal Road to facilitate quick response to incidents within the city. The official explained that the fire stations are being planned as per fire department requirements, which mandate the continuous presence of fire brigade vehicles near the tunnels.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of planning,” said another official. “After identifying suitable locations for the fire brigades and vehicle movement, we will draft a proposal and approach the Supreme Court. This process is expected to take two to three months.” The court application will primarily serve as a formal notification.

In addition to fire safety measures, the BMC is addressing concerns about speeding on the Coastal Road by proposing the installation of 70 speed detector cameras. A contractor will also deploy towing vehicles to enhance road safety. “Currently, L&T’s towing vehicles are available for immediate needs, and the traffic police conduct speed checks with mobile vans. The proposal for the cameras is underway,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the southbound connector between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is slated to open on January 26. This new link will enable a seamless journey from Marine Drive to Bandra, significantly improving connectivity for commuters.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On