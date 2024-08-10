BMC unveils draft hoarding policy, sticks to 40 X40 feet mandate for maximum size

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formulated the draft policy on display of outdoor advertisement 2024, which has been in the works for a few years. The last hoarding policy was formulated in 2008. The process was hastened after a 120 ft X 120 ft hoarding in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar, collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people and injuring over 70. A hoarding at Charni Road (W). (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The guidelines have been framed for display of both outdoor advertisement and digital hoardings; additionally terms and conditions of hoardings that were granted permission before any policy changes were made, will be revised. The guidelines have been formed to ensure safety, prevent clutter and maintain urban aesthetics.

While the maximum size allowed for billboards remains 40ft x 40ft, BMC has reduced the time period for renewal from six to three months ahead of the date of expiry. Revisions have been made in the standard operating procedure to ensure structural stability.

Hoardings will not be allowed on building terraces, compound walls, construction fences, dead walls and facades that have over 50% glass. Prohibitions have also been suggested in medians, traffic islands, footpaths, gantry, cantilever and under high tension power lines.

Adhering to central and state government notifications, they will be removed from national highways, and illegal ones on roads and highways. An amendment has also been made to the process of seeking permission – approvals can now be sought online, which should be submitted along with an NOC from the traffic department and BMC’s building proposal department.

Advertisements will also be permitted in exchange for operation and maintenance of public utilities. The permit rejections on technical grounds will be reviewed by joint municipal commissioner or deputy municipal commissioner (special) to reduce delays. The advertisement on BMC premises will be conducted through e-tenders.

In digital hoardings the multiple static images will have a dwell time of a minimum of eight seconds. However, video display on digital hoardings and gantry will be prohibited. There is also a prohibition on the display of offensive, obscene and distracting content, adhering to section 328 & 328 (A) of MMC Act, 1888.

Ambient light sensors will be turned off during curfew hours (11pm to 6am), while the hoardings would be placed in a manner to minimise glare. In case of special cases where permits are already issued, the policy mentions phasing out existing hoardings on dead walls and terraces on private premises.

Mobile hoardings are prohibited on carriageways, while they cannot be placed in open spaces such as public recreation grounds, playgrounds, parks and gardens, unless specifically approved by the building proposal department. Likewise, hoardings will also be banned from mangrove areas and coastal regulation zones, unless an NOC is sought from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

They are also not allowed near high-tension wires and in airport funnel areas without NOC from the Airport Authority of India, that must certify its height.

To avoid clustering, the new hoardings must be at least 70 meters away from the existing ones, which must be maintained for new permissions, though it does not apply to BMC-installed advertisements.

The policy also highlighted on long term tenders issued to Lagshya Media, Supreme Advertising and Sagar Lookout by MMRDA/ MSRDC/ PWD along the eastern and western express highway.

The draft policy will be uploaded on BMC’s website and put out in the public domain for 15 days for suggestions and objections. All advertisers, stakeholders, citizens are requested to submit their views on or before 5 pm, August 26, on the following addressess: l.licence@mcgm.gov.in or hc01.licence@mcgm.gov.in or send a hard copy at BMC's license department office in Dadar or the BMC headquarters.

What the policy says

Structural stability: A standard operating procedure will be implemented.

Renewal of permit: To be renewed at least three months before the license expires.

Proximity to power lines: Hoardings cannot be set up near high-tension wires.

Political display guidelines: The policy includes provisions for political displays during elections, adhering to the established Code of Conduct.

Digital advertising: Malls, multiplexes, shopping complexes and commercial buildings can apply for digital LED advertisements.

No objection certificate: Advertisers must obtain an NOC from the joint commissioner of police (traffic) for illuminated or digital hoardings, without which permits for illumination will not be issued or renewed.

Blacklisting policy: Advertisers or permit holders can be blacklisted from frequent violations or non-payment of fees.

Advertising in BMC premises: E-tenders will be invited for the same.

Public utilities: Advertising will be permitted in exchange of operation and maintenance of public utilities.

Bank guarantee: Equivalent to six months of license fees will be mandatory.

Norms for NOC