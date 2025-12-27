Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
BMC’s duplicate voters scaled down to 15%

HT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 06:42 am IST

The sharp decline followed a technical verification exercise carried out using Election Data Extraction Software developed by the BMC’s IT team. The software identified duplicate voters based on similarities in photographs, surnames or multiple entries across wards, said a civic official

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced the number of duplicate voters from over 1.1 million to 168,350, significantly bringing them down to about 15%.

The sharp decline followed a technical verification exercise carried out using Election Data Extraction Software developed by the BMC’s IT team. The software identified duplicate voters based on similarities in photographs, surnames or multiple entries across wards, said a civic official.

After the software flagged the duplicate entries ward-wise, the BMC conducted door-to-door, in-person verification. While many complied with the process and filled Annexure-A forms, indicating the ward in which they wished to exercise their franchise, 78,105 voters refused to cooperate and did not submit their preferences during the verification drive. The civic body said these voters have been given time until polling day to submit their ward preferences. Until then, their names will carry a double-asterisk mark in the electoral rolls.

According to the BMC, the highest number of duplicate voters was detected in L-ward (Kurla), K-East ward (Andheri East) and R-South ward (Kandivali East).

Civic officials said the software-driven verification process has been appreciated by the State Election Commission. The model has since been replicated by other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati, the BMC said.

