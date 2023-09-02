Survey finds wealth of biodiversity in SGNP along GMLR route

Mumbai: A Bombay Natural History (BNHS) survey has found a wealth of biodiversity in the alignment of the BMC’s Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) for about 4.7 kilometres. HT Image

These include 190 species of plants (65 trees,111 herbs and 14 shrubs), 233 species of spiders, 285 species of insects, nine amphibians, 24 reptiles, 110 birds and 21 mammal species – including the rare sighting of a mating pair of leopards, and another female leopard with cubs.

A city-based environmentalist, who shared BNHS’ survey with HT, said, “This biodiversity profile may be well and good, but it essentially makes no attempt to pre-emptively gauge the project’s impacts on the environment. Besides, simply inventorying all the biodiversity on the surface is a futile exercise. There is no mention of how the project will impact the sub-surface environment, flora, fauna or hydrology.”

Multiple species from the survey are protected under the Wildlife Act, and the impact of the project on them is yet to be assessed. “How sensitive the plants and animals of SGNP would be to changes or perturbations caused due to the tunnel construction is to be studied and monitored in subsequent phases, by which time it may be too late to reverse any adverse impacts,” environmentalists have cautioned.

The GMLR comprises twin tunnels which will be 45 metres wide, and 13 to 14 metres high, at a depth of 120 to 160 metres. It is a two-barrel tunnel, with each barrel 15 metres wide, and separated by a 15-metre partition.

“From our checklist, two butterfly species – danaid eggfly and crimson rose; one reptile species – the Bengal monitor; the Indian peafowl among birds; the Indian leopard and the rusty-spotted cat among mammals are listed under Schedule I (of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972),” BNHS’ report stated.

The researchers also noted, “Additionally, we have reported three breeding migrants, three local migrants and 21 winter migrants of birds indicating the importance of the forest habitats in completing the life-history of these birds that are not resident to SGNP. The natural history notes from the study emphasise the importance of the forest in all its entirety.” The larger SGNP landscape is home to over 248 species of birds, 43 species of mammals and 38 species of reptiles.

The survey also demonstrates “important aspects of natural history and ecology” along the alignment of the GMLR. “The study has established that the forest patches are vital for many species across taxa for completing various stages of their life cycle. We have documented spiders and insects at various stages of development, congregations and mass emergence of certain insects at different times of the year... Sightings of juveniles and sub-adults of herpetofauna, nest-building behaviour, locations of active nests, chicks and juveniles of birds have all been documented,” the study noted.

P Velarasu, BMC’s additional municipal commissioner (projects), could not be contacted for a comment on Friday. However, he has previously said to HT about this project: “The tunnel will go completely underground under the mountain of the sanctuary. Most importantly, this tunnel is completely eco-friendly because there will be no disturbance to the wildlife, water bodies, and tree resources of the SGNP.”