BMC’s plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse meant to benefit CM Shinde’s builder friend, alleges Aaditya

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde and municipal commissioner IS Chahal for allegedly having plans to construct an underground car parking zone at Mahalaxmi racecourse to benefit one of Shinde’s builder friends. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday at Matoshree- the Bandra residence of Thackeray family- Aaditya alleged that CM has a builder friend who is plotting with four members of the Royal Western India Turf Course to construct a car parking at Mahalaxmi racecourse. “Now there are plans to have an underground car park at Mahalaxmi racecourse, they must answer for whom a large car park under the racecourse is constructed and which builder will benefit. What is the need for the car park under the racecourse when there is a massive parking area coming under the coastal road,” he said. Mumbai, Feb 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, at Matorshree, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Thackeray also said that the MTHL was constructed in September 2023 and inaugurated only when the elections were nearing. The Digha railway station and Uran railway station were ready long back, but not inaugurated for months. In this case, the coastal road is not ready yet and still, the BMC has set the date to inaugurate it. He said that the coastal road was a dream of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray added that BMC chief IS Chahal wanted to be chief secretary in June 2024 or get a central posting in future and hence was doing anything for CM.

Responding to Aaditya’s allegations Shiv Sena spokesperson and former BMC corporator Sheetal Mhatre said, “Let him name the builder. If Aaditya has a problem with the BMC, he can go and meet the CM. He is an MLA, but his ego is getting hurt. I have a letter from Aaditya when he demanded the same kind of facilities at the racecourse. He can give his suggestions/objections when plans are declared. Aaditya speaks on the basis of what some activist or some BMC employees feeds him with misinformation.’’

She also said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was trying to take credit for the coastal road whereas it was a plan of former CM Prithviraj Chavan and that Aaditya is jealous of everyone. Meanwhile, when HT reached out to Chahal for his reaction to the allegations, he refused to comment.