News / Cities / Mumbai News / Body of missing 8-year-old found in vacant house

Body of missing 8-year-old found in vacant house

ByMegha Sood
Dec 05, 2023 07:16 AM IST

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a vacant house near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Authorities suspect she may have been sexually assaulted.

Mumbai: The body of eight-year-old Chandani Saha was found in a vacant house near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday evening. Chandani had been missing since Saturday evening, last seen buying ice cream near her house in Pehlar, Vasai (east). Her partially decomposed body was found by locals and Pehlar police on Monday, prompting an investigation. Authorities are probing the possibility that the girl was sexually assaulted. The officers said that the girl’s parents identified the body with the help of her clothes. “Prima facie, we have registered a case of murder,” added the officer.

