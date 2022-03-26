Body of woman found floating on Rewale Lake, Thane
The body of an unidentified woman was found in Rewale Lake, Thane, at around 7.30am on Saturday. The reason for the death was unknown.
Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “We received a complaint about the dead body of an unidentified woman aged approximately 45 years at Rewale Lake. When we reached the spot near Krishna Kunj house in front of Balkum fire station, we discovered the body of a woman floating. Our team, with the help of Thane fire brigade, pulled out the body. It was handed over to Kapurbawdi police.”
A senior police official said, “As of now, we can’t say whether it was a case of suicide. The identification of the body is under process. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is under way.”
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics