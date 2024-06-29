Bomb scare on Vistara flight turns out to be hoax

Mumbai: A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai faced a bomb scare on Friday noon, triggering a thorough search of the aircraft that later confirmed it was a hoax. HT Image

Sources reported that a tissue paper with a bomb threat message was found onboard the aircraft, prompting immediate action by Mumbai authorities.

A Vistara spokesperson said, “We confirm a security concern was noted onboard Vistara flight UK 552 from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai on June 28, 2024. Following protocol, authorities were alerted and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay upon landing safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. All passengers were disembarked without incident.”

This incident marks the fifth bomb scare in recent weeks in Mumbai. On June 18, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai landed under emergency conditions due to a similar threat received by the airline’s call centre in Delhi. Earlier on June 3, an Akasa Air flight bound for Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat on the Delhi-Mumbai sector. These incidents follow a pattern of heightened security alerts affecting flights into Mumbai, including a bomb threat received by Vistara UK 024 on the Paris-Mumbai route on June 2, and an emergency landing of an IndiGo flight from Chennai on June 1.