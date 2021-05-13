Bombay HC irked at Shiv Sena minister for gathering at inauguration

Expressing displeasure at Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre’s participation in the inauguration of a development project in Paithan constituency, Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday said it was compelled to direct politicians and ministers to not conduct ceremonies and functions including inauguration until lockdown restrictions were eased.

The division bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Bhalchandra Debadwar was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), based on news reports about shortage of medical oxygen supply, black marketing of Remdesivir, and other issues pertaining to Covid-19 faced by the general public.

During the course of hearing, the bench was informed by an intervenor about a news report wherein the Sena leader was seen inaugurating a development project in his constituency Paithan.

The court noted, “While news reports said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to politicians not to organise such events, it is still happening….even the leader/minister is a super spreader...There seems to be no action. What is this politicians-police nexus?” In its order, the bench noted, “We are pained to note that the minister was physically holding ceremonies in his constituency. The newspaper also states the minister had violated diktats of the chief minister, who had asked his own ministers and leaders not to hold ceremonies physically.”

“We would refrain from drawing conclusions at this stage, but we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the minister gave consent to these functions and has physically attended them, and photographs indicated that most of the time the mask was on his chin or did not even wear a mask at times,” observed the bench.

Adding that everyone needed to discipline themselves, the court said, “We all should obey law and lockdown restrictions. None of these orders or restrictions is being followed by these politicians.”

Suggesting that such events could be held virtually, the bench noted, “Do we not realise that citizens gather in large numbers when people’s representatives make physical appearance for the inauguration ceremony? Is it that lockdown restrictions and orders passed by court in the interest of public health are meant only for the poor while politicians are above law?

The bench also noted that the case lodged in light of the event excluded the minister from the list of accused.

The bench will hear the suo motu PIL and address the other issues related to Covid-19 management on Thursday.