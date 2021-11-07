Bombay HC remands ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh in ED custody till November 12

The Bombay high court on Sunday set aside a special court order remanding former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in judicial custody. He was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till November 12.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested in a money laundering case on November 1 after 12 hours of questioning. The agency is probing a ₹100 crore extortion case against Deshmukh based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Saturday, Deshmukh was brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested based on allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh has said Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze, another suspended officer of Mumbai Police, to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants in the city every months.

Deshmukh has denied all the allegations against him, but had to resign in April after the CBI registered the case.

(With inputs from agencies)