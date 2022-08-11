Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused her red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant (BMT) at a city hospital recently.
Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place. Doctors said the mother had previously lost two of her pregnancies to severe anaemia in the seventh month.
“During the 20th week of pregnancy, we found out that the foetus had severe anaemia. Her haemoglobin was as low as 1g/dl and she was on the verge of dying. The normal foetus haemoglobin level is 22-24 g/dl. We had to start intrauterine (within the uterus) blood transfusions to save the child,” said Dr Santanu Sen, paediatric haematologist and bone marrow transplant physician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri.
He added that genetic tests done after Poornima’s birth revealed it was a hereditary RBC membrane defect called Hereditary Spherocytosis- Type 1.
“This also explains why the couple lost two earlier pregnancies because of severe anaemia,” said Dr Sen.
Faced with the challenge of finding the blood group of the foetus to start intrauterine blood transfusion, doctors decided to start O-negative- the universal blood type.
“O negative is the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown. Three intrauterine blood transfusions were given between the 20th and 28th week. We had to go for a premature delivery as the haemoglobin counts were not picking up,” said Dr Sen.
According to the doctors, Poornima underwent blood transfusions once or twice every month. Determined to find a permanent cure, the parents approached other hospitals before KDAH suggested a bone marrow transplant as a possible cure.
To treat the child, the doctor got in touch with international doctors and found a cure known to doctors in the UK and USA, where two patients with similar disorders were treated with a bone-marrow transplant.
Dr Sen said the second challenge for them and the parents was to find the right match (donor) for the transplant. “We took on the difficult task of finding the best possible donor for her transplant. Unfortunately, none of the family members were appropriate as a donor for her. We then approached DATRI, India’s largest unrelated Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry, and found the match,” he said. The bone marrow transplant was done on June 24 and she was discharged at the end of July.
Dr Sen added that Poornima’s spleen, a fist-sized organ in the upper left side of your abdomen, next to the stomach, was removed, she was kept in the hospital for a month to monitor possible infections post the transplant.
“Spleen is an important part of our immune system, but we can survive without it. We had to be cautious with her. Luckily, she recovered well. She came for the first follow-up yesterday and there are no complications post the transplant. She and her parents are free from the trauma of undergoing blood transfusion every month,” he said.
Subarao S, her father, a marketing executive, said that the struggle of seeing a child suffer was a nightmare. “We had to also struggle to find the blood donor as O negative is a rare blood group. We also had to do complete blood count (CBC)- a blood test, every two weeks to monitor her haemoglobin levels before going for blood transfusion,” he said.
Subarao said Poornima can now lead a normal life after the transplant.
Dr Shweta Bansal, senior consultant in Bone Marrow Transplant, Haemato Oncology at SRCC Children’s Hospital, KJ Somaiya Hospital, said that this hereditary disorder is generally treated with spleen removal. “While we do not treat this disorder with BMT, I have not come across a case like Poornima,” she said.
-
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
-
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
-
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
