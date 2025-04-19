MUMBAI: At first glance, the name Rain tree evokes an obvious association — it must have something to do with rain. And while the towering canopy does offer generous shade during the monsoon, the truth behind its name is far more curious. Botanical walk sheds light on green treasures at Byculla Zoo

“It’s actually the work of spittlebugs,” explained Dr CS Lattoo, a veterinary plant taxonomist, as he stood beneath the grand old tree on a balmy Friday morning at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Byculla Zoo). “These bugs excrete large amounts of water, which drip steadily from the tree, creating a misty, rain-like effect — that’s where the name comes from.”

It was just one of the many delightful discoveries made during a four-hour tree walk through Mumbai’s historic botanical garden, hosted by Dr Lattoo and Dr Sweedle Shivkar — both associated with the National Society of the Friends of Trees, a non-profit dedicated to urban greenery.

While the zoo’s animal residents tend to draw the spotlight, the gardens themselves are home to over 250 species of plants, many of them rare or steeped in cultural lore. “Some trees are native to our land, while others have travelled here from across the globe,” said Dr Lattoo. “Thanks to Mumbai’s humidity, they all feel quite at home.”

The tree walk brought together 30 plant enthusiasts, from seasoned botanists to curious first-timers. As the group meandered along shaded paths, the conversation shifted effortlessly between botany and mythology, science and symbolism — a reminder that trees are more than just greenery; they are living storytellers.

One tree that especially captured everyone’s attention was the Sita Ashok (Saraca asoca), considered one of India’s most sacred trees. “Sanskrit literature offers the concept of Dohad—a sort of baby shower for trees,” explained Asawari Bapat, a fellow tree enthusiast and former director of the Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal. “According to this tradition, it is believed that when a young girl wearing anklets and alta on her feet gently kicks the tree, it blossoms.”

“As a researcher of Sanskrit, I’ve found that nature lies at the very heart of our culture,” she added. “When you’re among trees, there’s a sense of peace—that’s why thousands of shlokas in Sanskrit and Prakrit literature speak of them.”

As the group wandered deeper into the garden, the marvels kept coming. There was the Candle Tree, its fruits shaped uncannily like waxy candles; the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus excelsa), of which only three remain in the city; and the Sandpaper Plant, whose abrasive leaves were once used to polish ivory (sourced from the tusks of elephants) without leaving a mark.

Then there were trees that seemed to speak in symbols. One corner revealed the Buddha’s Coconut Tree, whose coconut-shaped fruit splits open into a mouth-like smile — “just like Buddha’s,” someone quipped.

Nearby stood Krishna’s Buttercup, its leaves naturally forming tiny cups. “It’s said Lord Krishna used them to drink buttermilk,” said Sagarika Damle, a botany professor who had joined the walk to reconnect with nature. Dr Lattoo, ever the scientist, added: “It’s a water-conservation technique. The leaves cup to reduce transpiration.”

A hidden gem on the route was the Japanese Garden, mostly out of bounds but visible from the pathway. With a tranquil pond and a pergola draped in vines, it offers a glimpse of serenity tucked within the city’s heart.

As spring unfolds, the garden becomes a riot of blooms. “April and May are the best months to visit — most of the trees are flowering,” noted Dr Lattoo.

For Bharti Salgaonkar, a participant from the famed Salgaonkar family of Dadar and a former nursery owner, the walk was a moment of quiet rediscovery. “I’ve done courses in landscaping and gardening, but this gave me a fresh perspective,” she said. “It reminded me how much more there is to learn — and how many stories trees are waiting to tell.”

“In the end, the walk wasn’t just about identifying trees. It was about slowing down. Looking closer and listening. Because in a city that never stops moving, sometimes the trees are the only ones who remember to whisper,” said one of the participants.