Boy rescued within 6 hrs of kidnapping, 1 arrested

MUMBAI: The Deonar police have rescued a two-and-half-year-old boy from Panvel within six hours of his kidnapping. The boy was kidnapped from his home in Govandi by a 29-year-old cab driver on Monday morning and the driver was arrested the same day from Mumbra, said police. HT Image

The accused, Abdul Samad Hazarat Shah, was allegedly in a relationship with the boy’s mother. He kidnapped her son as she did not want to continue the relationship, an officer from the Deonar police station told HT.

According to the police, the woman lives with her husband and son in Govandi. Shah visited her home on Monday at around 7:30am, when she was in the bathroom and her husband was away. Upon seeing that no one was at home, he kidnapped their son and left him at a friend’s place in Panvel. He then proceeded to Mumbra, said a police officer.

When the woman could not find her son, she approached the Deonar police. The police then inquired with her neighbours, who said that Shah had visited her home in the morning.

“Shah was traced to Mumbra based on his mobile location and arrested from the spot by afternoon. During interrogation, he confessed to the kidnapping, after which we rescued the boy from Panvel,” said Basit Ali Sayyad, senior inspector attached with the Deonar police station.

Shah was later produced in court and remanded in police custody till Thursday.