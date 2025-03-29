Mumbai: The state legislature will seek responses from comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare regarding the breach of privilege motion against them admitted in the legislative council. Based on their responses, the legislature will decide whether to summon them for a hearing before the privileges committee, sources in the state secretariat told Hindustan Times. Breach of privilege: State legislature to send notices to Kamra, Andhare

The breach of privilege motion in the legislative council was moved by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on the last day of the budget session on Wednesday. Darekar said Kamra that had used derogatory language against deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and insulted him while Andhare supported Kamra and disrespected the privilege and dignity of the upper house. The motion was admitted by council chairman Ram Shinde.

A similar motion was moved in the legislative assembly by Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare, though the speaker Rahul Narwekar did not take any decision on it.

Officials in the state legislature said a notice will be sent to Kamra and Andhare within the next 3-4 days.

“The ‘issue notice’ is ready and will be sent to both by Monday or Tuesday, asking them to respond to the motion. After receiving their responses, the chairperson will decide if it has to be sent to the breach of privileges committee,” said an official from state legislature.

A Shiv Sena leader said the legislative council will take a call on whether to summon the duo based on their clarification and the prevailing political situation.

“In earlier cases of privilege motion against Shobha De, Arnab Goswami and Sanjay Raut, the legislature had to go on backfoot after the first two among them moved court. In this case too, response will be based on the stand taken by Kamra and Andhare,” said the Sena leader.