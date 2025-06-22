Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Builder booked under MCOCA for repeatedly cheating homebuyers

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Navi Mumbai police have invoked MCOCA against builder Ranjit Naik for cheating homebuyers, following multiple complaints of fraud and threats.

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a builder accused of repeatedly cheating homebuyers, following a fresh complaint filed earlier this month.

Builder booked under MCOCA for repeatedly cheating homebuyers
Builder booked under MCOCA for repeatedly cheating homebuyers

The accused, Ranjit Bhalchandra Naik, proprietor of Samarth Krupa Developers, was arrested on June 19 after a 51-year-old woman, Ahmadi Abdurabh Mulla, alleged that he defrauded her of 3.5 lakh on the pretext of offering a discounted flat and shop in Nerul. According to the complaint registered at Nerul police station on June 9, Naik not only failed to deliver the promised property but also allegedly threatened her when she demanded a refund.

Police said Naik had offered the complainant a 950 sq. ft. flat and a 450 sq. ft. shop in the “Shivam Classic” building at Sector 23, Darave, Nerul, for 45 lakh — significantly below market price. Mulla claimed to have made payments via cheque, online transfers, and cash between May 2023 and early 2024.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Naik was a repeat offender, with at least four similar cheating cases already registered against him at the same police station. “His repeated involvement in such cases indicated a pattern of organised criminal activity,” said a senior officer from Nerul police station. “We submitted a proposal to invoke MCOCA to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, which was approved.”

Naik was produced in court on Friday and remanded to four days of police custody.

Originally affiliated with the BJP Yuva Morcha as its Navi Mumbai general secretary, Naik is no longer associated with the party. “He had switched to the NCP during the last assembly elections,” clarified BJP Navi Mumbai president Dr Rajesh Patil. “The Yuva Morcha unit was disbanded, but since the alleged offence occurred during his tenure, the party will fully cooperate with investigators if approached.”

Police said the use of MCOCA reflects the organised and serial nature of the offences, enabling them to pursue stricter legal measures and deeper financial scrutiny. Investigations into the builder’s dealings and potential other victims are ongoing.

Follow Us On