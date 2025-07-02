Search
Builder dies by suicide due to harassment by money lenders, cops

ByMegha Sood
Jul 02, 2025 07:56 AM IST

His daughter told the police that he had taken a ₹32 lakh loan from a money lender, and his family added that two police constables were often harassing him to repay the loan

MUMBAI: A 64-year-old builder from Nalasopara died by suicide, leaving behind a suicide note where he said that he was being harassed by money-lenders and policemen. The deceased hanged himself, and his daughter found his body on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Nalasopara East, seemed extremely stressed in the past few months. His daughter told the police that he had taken a 32 lakh loan from a money lender, and his family added that two police constables were often harassing him to repay the loan.

The police said that the accused were threatening to hand over the contract of a building he was constructing to another builder. According to the family, the money lenders had called him on Monday night. The police added that in his suicide note the deceased named the two police constables who had been harassing him.

Sujeet Kumar Pawar, senior police inspector of Achole police station, said that an accidental death report has been filed. Family members and locals have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and a detailed investigation.

