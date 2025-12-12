Building activity in SGNP eco-zone raises alarm

MUMBAI: On the ground, it’s a sprawling construction site – primed to allegedly host a private resort, other commercial structures and a residential complex. On paper, it’s an Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) abutting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) – a buffer that’s fast becoming theoretical as swathes are ceded to developers, and state bodies prioritise development over conservation and protection. Activists allege that a 10-acre forested site is being excavated and cleared to build a private resort and a residential complex.

Here, in Chena village, just off Ghodbunder Road in Thane district, the erosion of the ESZ is unfolding in real time even as citizens and green activists are locked in a debate with state agencies intent on diluting the buffer zone around this critical green lung.

Satellite images reveal large-scale land alteration and erosion of tree cover at Chena. Activists allege that a 10-acre forested site is being excavated, quarried and cleared to build a private resort and a residential complex.

HT visited the site on Thursday and found the entire stretch barricaded – construction activity was rampant. A building had already been constructed, construction activity was underway, and an earth-mover was stationed there. Construction debris had been dumped all over, in some places crushing trees. On-ground inspections have also revealed a concrete road being laid, extending deep into the forest.

Locals said construction began two months ago and several trees were hacked. They also pointed to an adjacent plot previously used for agriculture by tribal communities. This too has been prepped for development.

Workers coordinating operations at the site told HT, “We are building a residential complex here. Four buildings will accommodate tribal communities, who will be rehabilitated from the Chena Riverfront Project site. Other construction work is also underway. This land is private and we have the permissions required.”

Activists are crying foul and have submitted complaints to the Thane district collector, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), state forest department and ESZ monitoring committee.

“The ESZ notification strictly prohibits mining and quarrying except for genuine personal needs. The present activity is for commercial profit and certainly doesn’t fall in the category of some tribal people excavating mud or rocks for their houses,” reads the complaint letter submitted by Stalin Dayanand, director of the non-profit, Vanashakti.

He said the land, privately owned, was previously classified as a reserve forest. After litigation by the owner, it was declassified, although it continues to remain a privately owned forest parcel.

“The quarrying work began a few months ago and we received information of a resort and commercial complexes being built in the region. There is a concrete road being constructed there as well, while debris is being dumped and several trees have been cleared. Even though this is private land, permissions are required,” said Stalin.

The complaint alleges that permissions appear to have been issued without the mandated public process. “Without a zonal master plan being in place, under what law were these projects allowed is a question that needs to be answered,” reads the complaint.

Rohit Joshi, an environmentalist, said, “Many people have highlighted the issue regularly. When we followed up with forest officials, they said it comes under the purview of the ESZ monitoring committee and the MBMC, but none of them has taken any action.”

The activists have demanded an immediate halt to the excavation, cancellation of construction permissions, and restoration of the site. Officials from the ESZ monitoring committee declined to comment, while MBMC did not respond to attempts to reach out to them.