News / Cities / Mumbai News / Building collapse in Ambernath leaves two injured

Building collapse in Ambernath leaves two injured

ByN K Gupta
Dec 16, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Two individuals injured as a building slab collapsed onto the second floor in Ambernath. Residents claim no prior notice of the dilapidated structure.

Ambernath: Two individuals sustained injuries when the third-floor slab of a ground-plus four-storied building collapsed onto the second floor on Friday. The incident occurred at the 27-year-old Shree Saraswati Devi building, comprising 16 flats, situated at Rahul Estate in Ambernath.

The injured, identified as 18-year-olds Bharat Taulani and Dev Toulani from the second floor, were in the bedroom at the time of the collapse. The fourth-floor slab falling onto the third floor, and subsequently onto the second floor, resulted in head and bodily injuries for the two victims. Neighbours rushed to the spot and the duo was taken to a nearby private hospital in Ambernath, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Residents of the building claim that there were no notices of a dilapidated structure or building. However, it is noted that a chunk of the building had collapsed earlier.

Bhagwat Sonawane, chief of Ambernath Fire Station, stated, “We received information about the incident around 1:50pm and dispatched two fire engines and personnel to the scene.” Ambernath Municipal Council officials and local police rushed to the spot. The Municipal Council official on-site adhered to safety norms, vacating the building, and residents have relocated to their relatives’ homes.

An official from the council said that the building name was not listed as a dangerous building which caused no awareness of the untoward incident.

