Buldhana bus tragedy: Transport dept to cancel permit, licence of drivers found sleep deprived

Mumbai: Following the Buldhana bus tragedy in which 26 passengers were killed last week, the state transport department wants stricter rules to ensure that bus and cab drivers do not drive for more than eight to nine hours at a stretch. HT Image

The transport department said it will cancel the permit and licence of tourist bus operators, and cab aggregators in case of an accident where the driver is found sleep deprived owing to long working hours.

The decision is a precursor to the introduction of a driver drowsiness detection device that will indicate if the driver was sleeping or drowsy behind the wheel.

The transport department has released an internal circular based on which the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will take action against bus/cab operators and drivers. The authorities can also block operators holding tourist vehicle permits and permissions from plying any of their vehicles on the road even if one of the vehicles involved in an accident is due to a sleep-deprived driver.

“We have decided to take action against the vehicle owner as well in case it is found that the driver was sleep deprived at the time of the accident. There have been complaints about drivers driving for 14-15 hours,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra transport commissioner. “The tourist taxis or aggregator cabs plying between cities drop passengers and leave for the city of origin without getting adequate rest. The vehicle owners hardly care about the drivers and we have therefore decided to also act against the owners (in addition to the drivers) by cancelling their permits and licences,” added Bhimanwar.

Sources said the decision, which falls under the ambit of Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules and therefore does not need any amendment, will be effective to a large extent as the owners of transport vehicles will be wary before forcing their drivers to drive for long hours.

“The idea is to ensure that drivers do not drive vehicles for more than 8-9 hours at a stretch. For now, such action can be taken only in case of an accident and based on the driver’s statement to the police,” said Bhimanwar.

“As the device that can indicate when a driver is found sleeping, we have received more than 450 queries on its working which is currently being addressed.”

The proposed device or software has been delayed for almost three years, and the state transport department is meeting with officials from the central road ministry as well. Once such a device or software is finalised, installation in vehicles can be made mandatory.

“If we look at the Buldhana bus accident, speeding, and tyre burst is ruled out for now based on our primary investigation. Reasons that remain to be looked into are whether the driver fell asleep, got distracted by something or marginal loss of concentration,” said a senior RTO official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, between January 2019 and May 2023, the state recorded 55,069 road accidents of which 52,974 were males and 6,572 females.