Bullet train corridor to get wind monitoring safety devices

Mumbai: In a move to tackle strong winds, wind monitoring safety devices will be installed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Ltd (NHSRCL) has identified 14 locations across the 508 km corridor for the installation of anemometers, devices that track wind speeds. This initiative aims to improve passenger safety and operational efficiency once the Bullet train service begins. NHSRCL officials state that Bullet trains will reduce speed when wind speeds range from 72 to 130 kmph. HT Image

These 14 locations include five in Maharashtra and nine in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, installations will be near Desai Khadi, Ulhas River, Bangla Pada in Thane, Vaitatna River, and Dahanu.

“High wind speeds do pose as potential challenge in areas, particularly over river bridges and regions prone to gusty winds. These anemometers will mitigate risks associated with adverse weather conditions and alert the control room as well as the driver,” said an official from NHSRCL.

Anemometers are Disaster Prevention Systems providing real-time wind speed data from 0 to 252 kmph, covering 0 to 360 degrees. “Train speeds will be adjusted based on wind speeds between 72 to 130 kmph. The Operation Control Centre (OCC) will monitor wind speeds using anemometers at various locations,” said an NHSRCL spokesperson.

The meticulous wind monitoring will be managed by the OCC, utilising data from anemometers along the corridor. his centralised monitoring mechanism will empower authorities to make informed decisions in real-time, safeguarding both passengers and infrastructure from the potential impact of adverse weather phenomena.

Additionally, earthquake monitoring devices will be installed along the route to monitor seismic activity. Out of 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the alignment, with eight in Maharashtra and 14 in Gujarat. Seismometers will be placed in traction sub-stations and switching posts, with six inland seismometers installed in earthquake-prone areas in both states.