HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: September 7
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Imprints of (E)motion – Artworks by Prabhakar Kolte (Curator: Johny ML)
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 7 to 11
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Changing Climate, Land & Life Interplay: Spatial Intelligence for Sustainable Futures – Spatial Approaches for Biodiversity, Agriculture, and Land Resilience in Emerging Economies
Where: Seminar Halls 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 7
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: September 7
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Aa Manas Gujarati Lage Che / This man looks like a Gujarati (Director: Prabodh Parikh)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: My Little Planet: Le Petit Prince, Through Surteli’s Eyes – Creative Drawing Workshop by Roshni Vyam
Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: September 7
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹199 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Nayab Midha Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Rahul Dua & Chirag Panjwani
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction