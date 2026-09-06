HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Eskay Live Gram it: Dark clouds hover over the skies at Akshardham Temple in Delhi. While Sunday saw ample rainfall, especially during the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places for today. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 7

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack What: Imprints of (E)motion – Artworks by Prabhakar Kolte (Curator: Johny ML)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 7 to 11

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Changing Climate, Land & Life Interplay: Spatial Intelligence for Sustainable Futures – Spatial Approaches for Biodiversity, Agriculture, and Land Resilience in Emerging Economies

Where: Seminar Halls 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Naman Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: September 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#CineCall What: Aa Manas Gujarati Lage Che / This man looks like a Gujarati (Director: Prabodh Parikh)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: My Little Planet: Le Petit Prince, Through Surteli’s Eyes – Creative Drawing Workshop by Roshni Vyam

Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: September 7

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Nayab Midha Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo Ft. Rahul Dua & Chirag Panjwani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction