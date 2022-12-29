Bullet train project: Megha Engg-HCC lowest bidder for BKC station contract

A joint venture between Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited and Hindustan Construction Company has emerged as the lowest bidder to build the Bandra Kurla Complex station of the Mumba-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a NHSRCL spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“They have emerged as the lowest bidder,” Sushma Gaur, AGM, corporate communications, NHSRCL (National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited) told HT, while refusing to disclose details.

Themetrorailguy.com, a website that tracks infrastructure projects in the country, said on Wednesday that MEIL-HCC had emerged as the lowest bidder with a bid of ₹3,681 crore. Afcons Infrastructure Limited bid ₹4,217 crore, Larsen & Toubro placed a bid of ₹4,590 crore, and the bid of J Kumar Infraprojects Limited was disqualified, the website said. There was no official confirmation on the bid values. The technical bids by the four bidders were opened in November.

The C1 package, for which NHSRCL had reinvited bids in July 2022, features civil construction of the underground terminus station with six platforms to accommodate 16-coach trains. The project would have a four-year completion timeline, the website said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is 508-km long.