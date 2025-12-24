Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Burdened with mandatory apps, school teachers threaten ‘digital disconnect’

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 06:38 am IST

The warning comes even as the government has introduced new apps for various data entries, adding to what teachers say is an already unmanageable digital workload

MUMBAI: Teachers organisations across Maharashtra have warned the state government that they will collectively “disconnect” from official digital platforms for a limited period if the growing burden of data-entry work through mobile applications is not reduced. The warning comes even as the government has introduced new apps for various data entries, adding to what teachers say is an already unmanageable digital workload.

At present, school teachers are required to operate more than 38 different apps and regularly submit information through at least 10 online links every week. Despite repeated complaints and representations over the last few years, teachers allege that new platforms continue to be added without removing older ones or streamlining the system.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshak Samiti (MPSS), a teacher’s organisation, wrote a letter to the education minister, demanding that teachers be formally allowed to disconnect from non-essential digital work for certain hours or days. The letter states that excessive app-based reporting is directly affecting classroom teaching, student engagement and teachers’ mental well-being.

Vijay Kombe, chairperson of MPSS, said the issue was no longer about resistance to technology but about the way it was being imposed. “Teachers are not against digital tools but when we are forced to spend hours every day uploading the same information on multiple apps, it takes away from our core responsibility of teaching children,” he said. “This continuous digital pressure has become unsustainable.”

A primary school teacher, citing the concerns raised in the letter, said that teachers were effectively on round-the-clock duty because of app notifications and deadlines. “Even after school hours, we are expected to update attendance, mid-day meal data and various surveys on our personal phones,” he said. “There is no fixed time to rest or prepare lessons. We are asking for the right to disconnect digitally so that teaching does not suffer.”

According to the letter, teachers are also paying from their own pocket for the government-mandated apps, including mobile data expenses and extra device storage. The organisations have argued that this amounts to an indirect transfer of administrative work to teachers without any remuneration.

The teachers have warned that if the government does not respond positively, they will observe a symbolic “digital disconnect” as a form of protest while continuing classroom teaching. They insist that the move is meant to draw attention to the crisis rather than disrupt education and have urged the government to rationalise apps, merge platforms and respect teachers’ professional boundaries.

