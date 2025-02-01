MUMBAI: Dinesh Nandwana, 62, promoter-cum-chairman emeritus of Vakrangee Limited, collapsed and died while a search operation was being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his Mumbai office on Friday afternoon. The search operation, by a team from the ED’s Jalandhar unit, was part of an ongoing investigation. The MIDC police, Andheri East, has registered an accidental death report complaint over Nandwana’s death. Businessman dies during ED search

ED sources said there was no foul play involved in the death or any complaint against the conduct of the ED team during the search operation. The sources said that according to the deceased’s family, he had been under stress relating to his business. The source also said Nandwana had a history of cardiac problems.

Vakrangee Limited, incorporated in 1990 and located at MIDC Marol, in Andheri East, describes itself as a technology-driven company centred on building India’s largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver services to the unserved and the underserved rural, semi-urban and urban population in the country. “The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras, which act as the ‘One Stop Shop’ for availing multiple products and services,” according to the company’s website.

The company, in its intimation to the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on Friday, said, “With deep sorrow, we hereby inform that our Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Mr Dinesh Nandwana, aged 62 years, has left us for the heavenly abode today afternoon i.e. January 31, 2025. Mr Dinesh Nandwana was the first generation entrepreneur and played an important role in bringing the company to its present level based on very strong fundamentals… We, the management and the employees of the company, convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family.”